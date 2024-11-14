Superior life skills students launch 'Bobcat Boutique'

SUPERIOR — It might not be the giving season just yet, however, Superior students are getting a head start by offering clothes, food, and laundry to others in need.

Life skills students are ensuring their classmates feel energized and cared for by launching the 'Bobcat Boutique' and coffee cart.

"I was amazed that I get to do this year," sophomore Austin Kennedy told MTN.

What started as an old weight room has officially transformed into Superior Schools' shopping experience.

"So, it's not a box of clothes that the kids have to dig through if they need something. But somewhere where they can come and be invited into something that looks like they're really shopping," shared life skills teacher Bridgett Kovalsky.

Emily Brown/MTN News "The students are able to be a part of something big in this school and something that they're proud of." — Bridgett Kovalsky

Kovalsky noticed a need in the hallways.

"They need to get clothing, either it be, they can't afford it at home or they get dress-coded at school."

So, she worked with a teacher's aid and her life skills students to create a free solution.

"I feel like get to help someone that actually needs clothes and actually help the school," explained Kennedy.

Emily Brown/MTN News "I found we were doing this, I was happy to actually help kids." — Austin Kennedy

If students need clothes, the racks are stocked thanks to school staff.

"All the donations we have so far is everything that came from the staff. So, we're really appreciative," noted Kovalsky.

Two sets of machines are available for kids to do laundry.

"If they need clothes washed, we have a washer and dryer, we can show them even how to use it because yeah, some kids weren't taught, but that's what we're here for," said Smith.

With a food pantry and coffee deliveries, no one goes without energy.

"Even the staff members themselves, they love the way I make coffees," Smith said eagerly.

Emily Brown/MTN News Domanic Smith is excited for the day the coffee cart takes a permanent spot in the boutique.

Through the boutique, the life skills class has brought the school together.

"I can say I'm a part of something and it's not really like a club. It's kind of just like more like a family," shared teacher's aid Lily Jasper.

Emily Brown/MTN News "I wanted to help the school just because they always help other people and I just wanted to be part of that." — Lily Jasper

Anyone interested in contributing, contact Superior Schools at 406-822-3600.