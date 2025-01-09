Snowfall keeps Missoula Manscaping business busy

MISSOULA — A typical snow day for some is a full workday for others.

“I'll get up and drink several cups of coffee to try and wake up a little bit because I know what I'm in store for," said Casey Hale, the owner of Manscaping.

Running the business for six years now, Hale ensures the safety of home and business owners by keeping paths clear of the snowfall.

Equipment can vary from hand-held shovels, quads, or trucks to help with the labor.

Days can look different depending on the amount of snow.

The past couple of months were slow for the business due to the lack of snow, but things have quickly picked up with the recent snowfall.

Derek Joseph/MTN News Recent snowfall in Missoula has kept Casey Hale, the owner of Manscaping, busy.

On days when it continues to snow back to back the team prepares for long hours and repeatedly visits each of the properties that they tend to.

"I mean, you may go home and we might sleep for four or five hours and then come back out and start all over again," Hale said.

The team also stays ready for unusually cold temperatures, but Hale's favorite part about the job is getting to be active outside.

Cynthia Carranza/MTN News Casey Hale, the owner of Manscaping in Missoula at work removing snow.

“Being outdoors and working with your hands, personally, I've always preferred physical labor type of work," Hale said.

The longest streak the team has gone forth shoveling snow is a record-breaking 27 hours, where breaks were limited to brief moments for fueling up with food for energy.

While the 2 a.m. wake-up call is grueling, Hale would rather have the work.

Manscaping is off to a better winter start compared to last year and is ready for the forecast in the coming months.

"I look at the Farmers Almanac a lot, the National Weather Service, from what I've seen from them, January, February and some of March are supposed to be pretty good for snow," Hale said.