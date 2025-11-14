Upcoming Brawl of the Wild seeing spike in ticket prices

MISSOULA — The Brawl of the Wild is one of the most heated rivalries in the country.

It’s a game that’s been played since 1897, and many Montanans consider it to be their Super Bowl. With that comparison, that means ticket prices are higher than the average home game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

“This is our Super Bowl in Montana,” said Marcus Welnel, the Chief Revenue Officer for Griz Athletics. “Everyone wants a ticket to this one, just like the Super Bowl costs more than any other football game of the year.”

The third-party reselling platforms, like StubHub, SeatGeek, and VividSeats, are reselling Brawl of the Wild tickets at prices ranging from $380 to over $2,800.

That all depends on where the seat is, too. The 200 section of Washington-Grizzly Stadium is where you can find the more affordable tickets, and if you’re looking for a ticket in the end zone or close to the 50-yard line, that’s when the prices get up into the thousands.

“We’ve seen the prices on the third-party market and that’s just really a symptom of supply and demand,” University of Montana Communications Director Dave Kuntz said. “We’ve worked really hard with broadcast partners, both TV and radio, to make sure that the game is accessible to not just folks in Montana, but alums from around the world.”

The cheapest option to have a ticket to this game, as Kuntz and Welnel told MTN, was to have purchased a season ticket back in the spring.

“You know, we work really hard throughout the spring to promote season-ticket packages. That’s still the best way to see the Brawl of the Wild.” Kuntz said.

“The single game ticket average price [for the Brawl of the Wild] was $125. So then our season ticket holders obviously got a good discount. I think that was about $80 to $85.” Welnel told MTN.

If you were able to snag a ticket from GrizTix, you would’ve seen those lower prices, because according to Welnel, they aren’t looking to upcharge.

“I think our prices are never really that crazy, we’re not going to be the ones price gouging. We’ll let those other third parties do that.

If you’re one of the fans who is unable to get a ticket to see the Brawl of the Wild in person, the game will be televised by Scripps Sports, and you can watch it on MTN. The pregame show starts at 11 a.m., with kickoff at noon. The game will be followed by an hour-long postgame show.