SUPERIOR — Superior High School hosted Plains in basketball on Thursday night, but the major win came off the court as the Superior community raised over $2,000 for their coach battling cancer.

The teacher, athletic director, and head coach of the girls' JV team, Jess Nagy is in the midst of chemotherapy treatment.

Both the Superior and Plains teams came together by wearing 'Support Squad' t-shirts and through a 50/50 raffle and outside donations, thousands will be going to Nagy's medical bills.