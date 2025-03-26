Housing Advocate Network brings community members together for solutions to help the unhoused

MISSOULA — Housing Advocate Network, a program of Missoula Interfaith Collaborative, held a film screening at the Zootown Arts Community Center on Tuesday night, bringing together community members to discuss and learn about ways to help those in the community who are homeless or unhoused.

Housing Advocate Network’s event showcased two films that were focused on sharing the stories of those who are or were homeless or unhoused, with a message of creating compassion for those who have housing struggles.

Something that Zeke Campfield, director of Housing Advocate Network, is something that the community should embrace to create further change.

“It's also intended to be a challenge to everyday people, people in our community to say 'hey, let's not sit idly by and be passive bystanders to this thing that's happening.Let's figure out ways we can come together and collaborate and roll up our sleeves and work on this issue together as a community,'” said Zeke Campfield, director of Housing Advocate Network.

Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis spoke after the first film screening, sharing the city’s strategy of a housing sprint as their attempt to help those who struggle with housing.

The city will also be giving an update on the unwinding down of the Johnson St. Shelter on Wednesday morning. We will provide an update on Wednesday on what the city has to say about the ongoing process of closing the shelter.