KALISPELL — Hockey and beer come together this weekend for one of the Flathead's largest hockey tournaments.

The Craft Brewers Cup is a weekend-long hockey tournament and the Flathead Flames biggest fundraiser of the year.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will go to support the Flames youth hockey program.

Everyone is welcome to come watch the tournament at Woodland Park ice rink from December 6 through December 8.

There will be food trucks on site and for those 21 and older a beer garden.