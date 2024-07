FERNDALE — This weekend you can enjoy some bison burgers for a good cause.

The Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual bison barbeque and community appreciation day.

The fundraiser will feature food, fire truck rides, a silent auction, live music and more.

The BBQ will take place from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 at the Ferndale fire station.