Lakeside Community Fair is this weekend with fun for the whole family

LAKESIDE — It’s going to be a fun weekend in Lakeside as the Annual Lakeside Community Fair takes place on Saturday, July 13.
The Lakeside Community Fair — the community’s big fundraiser — raises money for local non-profits and over the last 30 years has donated over $900,000 to various organizations and charities.
Hosted by the Lakeside Community Club and Lakeside Somers Chamber of Commerce there will be events for all ages taking place on Saturday.
Join in on a day of family fun and community spirit with a pancake breakfast, treasure sale, community parade, kids' carnival, watermelon eating contest and duck races.
Event Details:
- Pancake Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. - Start your day with a delicious Pancake Breakfast at The Gathering Place.
- Treasure Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Find hidden gems and great deals at the Treasure Sale! There is also an exclusive gift certificate sale, silent auction, and split-the-pot! All proceeds from this sale support local nonprofits and community events through the Lakeside Community Club’s mission of giving back.
- Community Parade: 11 a.m. with Lineup at 10 a.m. - All are welcome to attend and participate; there are no fees for floats and all you have to do is show up at the Glacier Bank parking lot at lineup time and get a number from our parade organizers.
- Kid’s Carnival: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Kids can enjoy a variety of games, win exciting prizes, savor shaved ice treats, and explore the kid’s treasure sale – all within The Gathering Place’s parking lot (right across from Lakeside Elementary School).
- Watermelon Eating Contest: 12:30 p.m. - Only 24 spots available. Sign up after the parade at the flatbed trailer after the parade ends!
- Duck Races: 4 p.m. - Don’t miss the infamous Duck Races at Tamarack Brewing Company! Bet $5 a duck and cheer on your favorite rubber ducks as they race down Stoner Creek to the finish line.
