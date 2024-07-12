Lakeside Community Fair is this weekend with fun for the whole family

LAKESIDE — It’s going to be a fun weekend in Lakeside as the Annual Lakeside Community Fair takes place on Saturday, July 13.

The Lakeside Community Fair — the community’s big fundraiser — raises money for local non-profits and over the last 30 years has donated over $900,000 to various organizations and charities.

Hosted by the Lakeside Community Club and Lakeside Somers Chamber of Commerce there will be events for all ages taking place on Saturday.

Join in on a day of family fun and community spirit with a pancake breakfast, treasure sale, community parade, kids' carnival, watermelon eating contest and duck races.

Event Details:

