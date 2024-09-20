Watch Now
Run Cedar Creek Event brings suicide prevention and awareness to the Flathead

The Run Cedar Creek aims to bring suicide prevention and awareness to the Flathead
LOGAN HEALTH
Logan Health Event Director Krista Rufenach said the partnership with the Nate Chute Foundation highlights the importance of open and honest conversations regarding mental health.
COLUMBIA FALLS — Logan Health’s third annual Run Cedar Creek event takes place Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Columbia Falls helping bring suicide prevention and awareness to the Flathead.

The run starts at the Big Creek Campground at 7:30 a.m. and follows the North Fork Road into downtown Columbia Falls, featuring a marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Nate Chute Foundation, a non-profit in the Flathead that promotes mental wellness and suicide prevention.

“They share a similar mission and goal to bring the community together, so no one suffers in silence,” said Rufenach.

Rufenach said 450 people have already signed up for the event, more information on how to sign up can be found here.

