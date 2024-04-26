Watch Now
Salute to Service: Annual Kids Bike Swap returning to Bigfork

Bigfork Kids Bike Swap
Bigfork Innovations Group
Bigfork Kids Bike Swap
Posted at 2:51 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 16:51:45-04

BIGFORK — Summer is quickly approaching and for a lot of families that means purchasing new bikes for growing kids.

But before you purchase a new bike, stop by and visit the Kids Bike Swap in Bigfork.

The fourth annual Kids Bike Swap at Wayfarers State Park takes place on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The event is an opportunity for kids to swap out their old bikes that no longer fit and get a new bigger bike.

There will be raffles, free helmets, new bike parts and people to help tune up the bikes if needed. This event is open to everyone, including people who do not have a bike to trade in.

People who have old bikes can also donate them during the Kids Bike Swap.

“Kids grow so fast and it's really expensive for a family to buy a new bike for one kid, let alone multiple kids every single season. And oftentimes, these are perfectly good bikes. They're usable. They're collecting dust and taking up storage and people's garage, and they could be used by someone else,” said Kids Bike Swap co-founder Megan Doak.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Sunday at Wayfarers State Park in Bigfork.

