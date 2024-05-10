Watch Now
Special Olympics Montana Glacier Area to host the 3rd annual Golf Classic

The third annual Special Olympics Montana Golf Classic for the Glacier Area is taking place this weekend
KALISPELL — The third annual Special Olympics Montana Golf Classic for the Glacier Area is taking place this weekend.

The golf tournament is a huge fundraiser for Special Olympics with all of the proceeds going to the Glacier Area team.

The money raised from the event will help pay for athletes to participate in the state games happening next week.

This year's tournament is sold out, but it will happen again next year.

The Glacier Area team has 300 athletes between 19 different teams and without support from the community, these athletes wouldn’t have these important opportunities.

“It's important, especially to me because growing up I knew always knew I was different because I could tell, and like, until I got high school I really didn't have any friends. Then I got to Special Olympics and I found all my friends,” said Special Olympics Montana athlete Xxy Belt.

You can learn more about Special Olympics Montana at https://www.somt.org/.

