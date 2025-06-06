HAMILTON — They are the backbone of our communities, and often they're overlooked and not thanked enough for their service.

A licensed clinical therapist in Hamilton is making a difference in the lives of young people by meeting them where they are — sometimes literally at the skate park.

Thaddeus Widmer, a licensed clinical therapist, has developed an approach that takes therapy beyond the office walls and into the community, helping youth navigate life's challenges from new perspectives.

"What I try to do is be a person that young people can come to and trust," Widmer said.

Meet Thaddeus Widmer, a licensed clinical therapist, who has developed an approach that takes therapy beyond the office walls and into the community:

Unsung Heroes: Hamilton therapist helps young people find purpose through unconventional methods

Rather than limiting his practice to traditional office sessions, Widmer frequently meets clients in their natural environments, including places like the Hamilton Skate Park.

"I try to change the scope of the practice and be more out in the community, experimental and getting them out in their natural environments," Widmer said.

Ashley Ford, one of Widmer's clients, credits him with providing crucial support for her family, particularly in helping her teenage son.

"I don't know where we would be today, including my son, to be honest," Ford said.

"I feel like the system at times almost failed, but then there's Thad to pick up the pieces," Ford said.

MTN News Clinical therapist Thaddeus Widmer has developed an approach that takes therapy beyond the office walls and into the community.

Widmer draws from his own experiences with learning disabilities as a young adult to inform his therapeutic approach.

"I just like to be my authentic self and use the ... experience and education to really help youth and families be the best version they can be," Widmer said.

Widmer's commitment extends beyond scheduled appointments, creating lasting relationships with his clients.

"When working with young ones and kids, the thing that's gonna suck is when you sign on with me you got me for better or worse and I'm gonna be there for you no matter what," Widmer said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.