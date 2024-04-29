Donald Trump Jr. attends campaign event "Protecting Freedom" in Missoula

MISSOULA — MISSOULA-On Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. attended a campaign event, "Protecting Freedom" where numerous other high-profile Republican politicians also attended including governor Greg Gianforte, U.S. House Representative Ryan Zinke, and U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy. There was also a guest appearance from Republican consultant Alex Bruesewitz.

All listed above had time to speak, with the general message between all of them being the encouragement for Montanans to go out in vote in the June and November elections.

“We need everyone out there, for the governor, for Tim, for Ryan, but also guys, go all the way down to dog catcher” said Donald Trump Jr. “Seriously, get involved with your school board, your state reps, I mean, it all matters. Those are the things we gave up over generations.”

Besides the message of getting out to vote, all speakers touched on several controversial topics ranging from conflicts abroad and at home.

“Is Ukraine a top three issue for anyone in the room? No, not one? Oh, that’s interesting. How about a top ten?”

U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy had this message for his voting base as he began his speech.

“We are literally telling our children that their gender is a societal construct - that genders don’t exist anymore. That boys are boys - that boys are girls and girls are boys. That there’s no difference. That’s insane, there’s no other way to describe it.”

Sheehy also noted the importance of getting out to vote and how crucial it is to his campaign against incumbent U.S. Senator Jon Tester.

“It’s going to take each and every one of you to stand up and engage in the constitutional republic, cause that’s what we are. We are not a democracy. We are a constitutional republic.”

U.S. House Representative Ryan Zinke mostly focused on our nation’s military and international conflicts occurring around the world on top of the importance of this upcoming election.

“I’ll explain why this election is so important, and why this day is so important. But I’m going to take you on a quick look at what’s happening around the world” Representative Zinke explained. “As a nation we are no longer configured militarily to fight a war in the Pacific and in Europe simultaneously.”

Representative Zinke continued on to the conflict in Gaza.

“I will fight for Israel, but I’m not going to send 8 billion dollars, of our tax payer dollars, to fund Hamas.”

On the senate side, governor Gianforte expressed his support for candidate Sheehy with the goal to get all four (Trump, Sheehy, Zinke, and himself) elected or reelected.

“We need to send Jon Tester, back to Big Sandy, and send Tim Sheehy to the senate.”

By the end of the event, the crowd - which numbered in the hundreds - slowly exited the venue trying to get one last picture or handshake with their favorite speaker.

This was just one of the first visits of high-profile political figures visiting Missoula and as the visits continue we will be sure to cover them.