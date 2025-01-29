Give a Child a Book: St. Ignatius kids enjoy a day at the book fair

ST. IGNATIUS — MTN's Emily Brown, Lewis Dortch, and Dani Hallows got to explore the book fair with St. Ignatius second grade students on Wednesday and each kid got to take home two free books courtesy of the Scripps Howard Foundation.

From chapter books to comics and Bluey to Boba tea-covered diaries, hundreds of books were ready to be taken home. Since the books came at no cost to the kids they could choose whatever their hearts desired.

"I had been telling them it was coming and I had to explain to them it's a difference between having a regular book fair and having the Scripps scholastic book fair that we were gifted these books and that they were each going to be able to take books home," Librarian and STEM teacher Brenda Clouser shared.

St. Ignatius school staff hope getting books in little hands will expand their minds and bookshelves.

"They all get so excited and they're so genuinely joyful and grateful," Clouser said.