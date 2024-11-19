New details on inaugural Zootown Music Festival in Missoula

MISSOULA — The first-ever Zootown Music Festival is set to take place next summer at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. The two-day concert, which will feature several performers, will be held on Friday, July 4 and Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Organizers say over 20 artists will perform including Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Mt. Joy, Lake Street Dive, Modest Mouse and Julien Baker & Torres.

A limited local presale of tickets begins on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. online at Zootownfestival.com for residents who have a zip code in Missoula, or the surrounding areas.

Local presale tickets will also be available to be bought in person at Rockin Rudy’s — including at the lowest available price for two-day general admission tickets — $250.

General tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. at ZootownFestival.com.

The Zootown Music Festival is being produced by Always On, Knitting Factory Presents, and Shore Sound Entertainment in partnership with Destination Missoula and The University of Montana’s Entertainment Management program.

Additional information from the organizers:

"Zootown will bring a world class live music event to a vibrant city known for its exceptional culinary and craft brewery scene, historical landmarks and Indigenous roots, and easy access to natural wonders and outdoor adventures, with over 60,000 acres of wilderness just minutes from downtown. Half-day and full-day guided excursions in the area on the days leading up to and after the festival, as well as morning activities on show days, will be available as part of the festival’s partnership with GuideTime. Excursion packages will be available for purchase upon General On-Sale on the 22nd, along with premium lodging offerings and RV and camping accommodations."



"Aside from being the first-ever major music festival to take place in Missoula, MT, Zootown will also mark Kacey Musgraves first festival headline performance in the state, and will feature Hozier’s Montana festival debut. The festival will showcase the best of what Missoula and the state of Montana has to offer. Attendees will not only be treated to unforgettable performances, but also offerings from local restaurants, breweries and other vendors."

Further details on excursions and activities can be found at ZootownFestival.com.