First look at performers for major music festival in Missoula

MISSOULA — The Griz game on Saturday was not just about football as the lineup for a new music festival in Missoula was announced during the action.

After many teases throughout the week, the headlining artists include: Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, Modest Mouse, Mt. Joy and many more to come.

They will perform at the Zootown Festival over the 4th of July weekend next year.

The event will take place at the Missoula County Fairgrounds and is hosted by Knitting Factory and Shore Sound Presents.

A VIP feature will be offered. To get more information, you can sign up for hashtag #Zootown Festival lineup at their website.

