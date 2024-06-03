Watch Now
ACLU Montana holds event for 100-year anniversary of Indian Citizens Act

ACLU Montana hosted an event at the Wilma in Missoula to mark the 100th anniversary of the Indian Citizens Act
ACLU Montana hosted an event at the Wilma in Missoula to mark the 100th anniversary of the Indian Citizens Act.
Panel of speakers at Catalysts of Democracy
Posted at 10:59 AM, Jun 03, 2024

MISSOULA — ACLU Montana and other residents gathered at the Wilma in Missoula on Sunday for the Catalysts of Democracy event on the 100th anniversary of the Indian Citizens Act.

The gathering featured a screening of the documentary Indigenous Voting Rights in Montana, highlighting the struggles and efforts to make voting easier for native communities.

The film’s screening was followed by a panel discussion with those who helped make the documentary and Indigenous voting rights advocates.

ACLU Montana's Executive Director Akila Deernose says this event was not a celebration of the anniversary but a celebration of voting.

“Their ability to keep fighting for the right to vote and securing the right to vote is really important,” Deernose said. "Especially this year as an election year where the power to shape the future we all want to see full of equity and democracy for all that’s the power that the vote has so we want to recognize that and celebrate it.”

Montana voters must return their ballots for the Montana Primary election which is Tuesday, June 4.

