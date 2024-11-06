CSKT Get Out to Vote effort helping Indigenous cast ballots

PABLO — The 2024 election is expected to have a high turnout across the country because of the presidential race and there’s one block in Montana specifically that could have a major influence — Indigenous voters.

CSKT Get Out to Vote was going a little bit further Tuesday as voters made their way to the polls to make sure Indigenous voters are doing just that -- voting.



For many Indigenous people, this election is a historic moment for their voices to be heard.

"As Indigenous people, we weren’t even considered citizens in this country that we are a part of,” said first-time voter Annalysia Dumontier. “To have the right to vote it honors that pain that our people went through to even be considered people in general."

Dumontier says this election is important for Indigenous people and she’s also inspired by the efforts put in to encourage Native voters to head to the polls — like CSKT Get Out the Vote — which has been providing election assistance as soon as the polls opened Tuesday morning.

"We’re canvassing, we're giving rides, we're phone banking and we’re going out into the communities. We’re trying to make sure that everyone knows their status and has transportation and has all the support they need to get their vote in,” explained Erica Shelby with CSKT Get Out the Vote.

CSKT Get Out the Vote has put in the work for more than a month, but Tuesday is focused on voters they have yet to reach.

"We’re trying to get our tribal members but also descendants, other tribal members and anyone else we may have missed with during the get-out-to-vote process this year,” Shelby told MTN.

WATCH related coverage: Indigenous-led efforts taking more personalized approach to meet Montana voters

Indigenous-led efforts taking more personalized approach to meet Montana voters

Eric Hogenson said he volunteered Tuesday because he wanted to do more for this year's election, especially for Tribal people.

"Getting out the vote for Indigenous folks can actually make a major change in this election and there has been too much history and distrust … if can offer just a little bit of encouragement and positivity about how every voice matters, maybe we can do some positive change."

It's because of their efforts that Patrick Chief Stick Jr., an Elder, was able to get his vote in.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the Snyder Act and Shelby says that's proof Indigenous people have fought for the right to vote — and their voices are finally being heard.

"What this 100 years means is that it is gonna be a snapshot of how far we’ve come, how much we’ve healed, and how much fight we still have in us. And that’s what were able to tell with this vote,” Shelby said. “And that’s what we’re gaging, and we think that our people have a lot of fight left."