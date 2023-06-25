REPLAY: Watch the full 2023 Missoula Marathon

MISSOULA - Another Missoula Marathon is in the books after thousands of runners took to the streets on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Mark Messmer was once again the men's winner. The 30-year-old from Castle Rock, Colorado, crossed the finish line with a time of 2:22:25.

On the woman's side, Kathryn Landau-Olmstead, 46, of Tacoma, Washington came in first, finishing with a time of 2:47:16.



The men's winner of the Half Missoula Marathon was 35-year-old Steve Raswey Ng'Etich of Auburn, Washington with a time of 1:05:49.90.

Allie Schaich, 30, of Portland, Oregon was the woman's winner of the Half Missoula Marathon with a time of 1:16:07.

Check out our photo gallery from the Missoula Marathon here.

Watch the full 2023 Missoula Marathon below.