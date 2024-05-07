Buttigieg discusses funding for Highway 93 improvements on Flathead Indian Reservation

EVARO — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited the Flathead Indian Reservation on Tuesday to discuss federal funding for improvements to U.S. Highway 93 with CSKT tribal leaders.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes received a total of $110 million to make improvements along the highway, which is one of the top ten deadliest in the country.



U.S. Highway 93 has a fatality rate three times the state average and has been a top priority for the CSKT for years.

“I had always heard of 93 being one of the reddest highways in the nation, I mean it was in the top ten highways in the nation for accidents and death," CSKT Chairman Michael Dolson said.

Zach Volheim/MTN News The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes received a total of $110 million to make improvements along U.S. Highway 93, which is one of the top ten deadliest in the country.

The improvements along the highway will include a pedestrian path separated from the highway where people can either walk, bike or ride a horse on the path.

On top of the pedestrian path, wildlife crossings will be added to the highway — some of the first ever to be built with federal funding.

Secretary Buttigieg spoke with tribal leaders and said that he had good discussions on the needs of the CSKT.

“We’re proud to team up, with the Tribe and these communities, to bring the resources that are going to help save lives and make everyday life a little bit easier.”

Zach Volheim/MTN News U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaking in Evaro on May 7, 2024.

Montana State Senator Shane Morigeau spoke personally on how the highway has impacted him throughout the years, and in a devastating way.

“Unfortunately my cousin Roy was walking back to Arlee from Missoula, and was tragically hit by a drunk driver many years ago.”

Overall, the federal funding secured for the CSKT will hopefully make improvements to U.S. Highway 93 that will reduce fatalities and decrease the number of accidents with wildlife.