Flathead voters say yes to Kalispell High Schools General Fund Levy

It hasn't been done since 2007. Tuesday night Flathead voters said yes to the $2.9 million Flathead High School District General fund levy request. The funding, $2,967,757.62 will be used to operate both Kalispell high schools, Flathead and Glacier.

In a letter to voters early Wednesday morning, Kalispell Public Schools Superintendent Matt Jensen said this successful levy prevents the elimination of over 100 course offerings and 20.5 teaching positions.

Western Montana School & Special District results here.

Letter from Kalispell School District Superintendent Matt Jensen to voters:

Dear Friends of Kalispell Public Schools,

I’m incredibly grateful to share that the Kalispell High School levy has passed! This outcome brings a flood of gratitude, knowing what it means for our current and future high school students, their families, and our entire community.

Out of 20,948 total ballots, 55.57% voted for and 44.43% voted against. Overall voter turnout was the highest in recent history at 49.59%, according to the Flathead County Elections Office.

This support not only strengthens our schools but also reinforces the vitality of our local businesses and the long-term health of our community as a whole. In an era marked by division, I’m especially thankful to serve a community that can come together in support of our most valuable investment, our children.

A True Community Achievement

This victory belongs to every member of our educational community who recognized the momentum within our schools and our shared commitment to educational excellence.

This was more than a school district levy request. It was a community-wide effort to elevate and invest in our schools and programs.

To our 350+ business and industry partners who invest in the value of KPS education

To our dedicated students who shared their personal stories about why this levy matters

To our community leaders who championed the cause in newspapers and public forums

To the countless volunteers who knocked on doors, made phone calls, and placed yard signs

To every single voter who made their voice heard

There is nothing more humbling and honoring than to be entrusted with the children and financial resources of this community. We have united around a shared and meaningful purpose to sustain the incredible work taking place in our schools, maintain this positive momentum, and ensure the best possible learning environments for our children.

What This Means for Our Students

This successful levy prevents the elimination of over 100 course offerings and 20.5 teaching positions. It ensures that our students will continue to benefit from:

Robust academic programs preparing them for college and careers

Work-based learning opportunities with local businesses

Student-centered learning that empowers all K-12 students

Maintaining our status as one of the most dynamic educational experiences in Montana

To All Voters: We Value Your Voice

To everyone who voted "YES"—thank you for recognizing that investing in our schools means investing in our community's future.

To everyone who voted "NO"—we want you to know that your voice matters. We value your participation in this process and understand that differing viewpoints strengthen our community. KPS remains committed to working with all members of our community to ensure that everyone understands the financial allocation of taxpayer dollars across the school district. We believe in good stewardship of community resources and hope for continued dialogue around the communities investment in public education.

Moving Forward Together

While we celebrate today, tomorrow begins the important work of honoring the trust our community has placed in Kalispell Public Schools.

The "YES" vote wasn't the end goal, it was the critical foundation we needed to continue building a student experience that provides graduates with the best opportunities for career and college success.

I invite all of us to carry this collaborative spirit forward as we implement programs that benefit students, strengthen our workforce, and enhance our entire community.

With appreciation,

Matt Jensen

Superintendent

Kalispell Public Schools

