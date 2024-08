KALISPELL — A local man has been arrested after bullet holes were found in several downtown Kalispell businesses.

The Kalispell Police Department responded to a complaint in the 300 block of South Main Street at approximately 9 a.m. on Monday.

MTN News

KPD has arrested 25-year-old Lewis Anthony Crooks of Kalispell in connection with the incidents.

Crooks will be held at the Flathead County Detention Center and will be charged with criminal endangerment.