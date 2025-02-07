Charges against man accused of raping woman in Missoula park dismissed

MISSOULA — The charges against a Missoula man accused of raping a woman in a Missoula park have been dismissed.

According to Missoula County Deputy Attorney Mark Handelman, the charges against Landon Shane Greenough, 46, were dismissed without prejudice.

Handelman tells MTN News they dismissed the charges after newly discovered evidence came forward. Handelman says dismissing without prejudice means that charges may be re-filed if new evidence is found.

Greenough was initially charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent and felony intimidation.

Prosecutors alleged at the time, Greenough physically threatened a woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her at Silver Park on Jan. 12, 2025.

The woman told police she was walking in Silver Park when a man came up behind her and physically threatened her with a knife. The victim told police the man then proceeded to rape the victim and cut her chest with the knife.

In court documents, Greenough's appearance matched the victim's description and was found with a knife. At the time, Greenough denied to police he raped the woman.

But according to the affidavit, police say Greenough was found with abrasions on his hand, dirt on his knees and said to match the description.

In the motion to dismiss without prejudice, Handelman stated, "The state is in receipt of newly discovered evidence that necessitates dismissal at this time. Missoula City Police and the Montana Crime Lab have expedited the discovery and analysis of evidence that both requires dismissal but also aids in the continued efforts of all agencies in this still pending investigation."

MTN asked if police were looking at different suspects. Handelman only said that the investigation is ongoing.