Man in custody after reported sexual assault in Missoula

MISSOULA — A 46-year-old man is in Missoula County jail after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Missoula park on Jan. 12.

According to court documents, Missoula police officers were dispatched to Community Medical Center's emergency department at 4:46 p.m. for a victim who reported she was sexually assaulted an hour prior.

Court documents state the victim was walking in Silver Park when a male came up behind her and physically threatened her with a knife. The man then proceeded to rape the victim and cut her chest with the knife.

Landon Shane Greenough faces charges of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, intimidation-physical harm or confinement, and resisting arrest.

Court documents state his appearance matched the victim's description and he was found with a knife. Police also say he approached them while they were collecting evidence at the scene.

Greenough's bail has been set at $100,000.