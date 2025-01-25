Watch Now
Man in custody after reported sexual assault in Missoula

Landon Shane Greenough faces several charges including aggravated sexual intercourse without consent.
Court documents state Landon Shane Greenough physically threatened a woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her at Silver Park on January 12. 2025.
MISSOULA — A 46-year-old man is in Missoula County jail after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Missoula park on Jan. 12.

According to court documents, Missoula police officers were dispatched to Community Medical Center's emergency department at 4:46 p.m. for a victim who reported she was sexually assaulted an hour prior.

Court documents state the victim was walking in Silver Park when a male came up behind her and physically threatened her with a knife. The man then proceeded to rape the victim and cut her chest with the knife.

Landon Shane Greenough faces charges of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, intimidation-physical harm or confinement, and resisting arrest.

Court documents state his appearance matched the victim's description and he was found with a knife. Police also say he approached them while they were collecting evidence at the scene.

Greenough's bail has been set at $100,000.

