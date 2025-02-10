Ex-Whitefish Housing Authority executive director sentenced to prison for embezzlement

MISSOULA — A former executive director of the Whitefish Housing Authority was sentenced to prison on Friday, Feb. 7.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich announced Dwarne Lamont Hawkins, 46, will serve four months in prison and four months of home confinement, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Hawkins was also ordered to pay $144,842 for embezzling from the organization, which receives federal funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Hawkins, 46, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, pleaded guilty in October 2024 to theft from an organization receiving federal funding.

The court also ordered Hawkins to perform 200 hours of community service. Hawkins was allowed to self-report to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

The government alleged in court documents that between May 2023 to January 2024 — while working as the Whitefish Housing Authority’s executive director — Hawkins embezzled from the organization.

"The Whitefish Housing Authority provides safe, decent and affordable housing options for low-income families in the Whitefish community and received approximately $468,616 in federal funds from HUD during the period of the indictment," a news release stated.

Hawkins stole housing authority money by diverting and inflating payroll, fraudulently paying personal expenses with the Whitefish Housing Authority credit card and creating and paying fraudulent invoices to businesses over which he had control.

The investigation identified approximately $144,842 in restitution.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the sentencing. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and investigated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Office of Inspector General.