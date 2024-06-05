Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Monday night Missoula standoff suspect appears in court for initial hearing

Zach Volheim /MTN News
John Henry Eikens, who goes by Joan, appeared in a Missoula courtroom via video on June 5, 2024.
Posted at 3:55 PM, Jun 05, 2024

MISSOULA — The suspect who is accused of shooting and killing a man on Monday evening in Missoula appeared in court on Wednesday.

The Missoula Police Department responded to a call of a female who had shot a male at an apartment complex in the 1700 black of South 8th Street West at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Following an hours-long standoff the suspect — identified as John Henry Eikens, who goes by Joan — was arrested. Eikens is facing one count of deliberate homicide and one count of obstruction of a peace officer or public servant.

The incident began around 7:30 p.m. on Monday when 911 was called regarding the sound of a gunshot being heard and a man lying on the ground in the 1700 black of South 8th Street West.

The Missoula Police Department, the SWAT team, the crisis negotiating team and the explosive ordinance team were then called to the scene.

After several hours of no response, the SWAT team deployed non-toxic gas into the apartment where the Eikens was located. Eikens then began to communicate with law enforcement, exited the apartment and was arrested.

A judge set bail for Eikens at $1 million on Wednesday.

