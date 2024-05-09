Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Police: Man arrested after trying to kidnap teen in Kalispell

A Kalispell man was arrested on Wednesday after police say he tried to kidnap a teen on Wednesday evening
KPD
MTN News
Close to $100,000 a year for the next two decades will help fund Flathead County’s Crisis Assistance Team which has been in place since August of 2020.
KPD
Posted at 9:40 AM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 11:57:04-04

KALISPELL — A Kalispell man has been arrested after police say he tried to kidnap a teen on Wednesday evening.

The Kalispell Police Department responded to a report of a physical disturbance at the Town Pump off Cemetery Road and U.S. Highway 93 shortly after 10:15 p.m.

Police arrived and determined the altercation broke out after a man tried to physically pull a 16-year-old boy into his vehicle after what was described as "an attempt to lure the teen", according to a news release.

Attempted Kalispell Kidnapping 5924.png

KPD arrested 38-year-old Aaron Douglas Kupka of Kalispell after talking with witnesses and he was taken to the Flathead County Detention Center.

Kupka is being held on an initial felony kidnapping charge and a probation violation.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to contact KPD at 406-758-7780 or email KPDTIPS@kalispell.com referencing Case # 2024-11146.

More local news from KPAX
Mckenna Akane

Western Montana News

Alberton teacher wins Discovery Education's Educator of the Year Award

Derek Joseph
10:21 AM, May 09, 2024
Maclay Bridge MDT

Missoula County

Reopening of Missoula’s Maclay Bridge delayed

MTN News
8:53 AM, May 09, 2024
Missoula Black Bears

Missoula County

Three black bears euthanized after repeated conflicts in Missoula neighborhoods

MTN News
6:35 PM, May 08, 2024
Mickey O'Brien Law Enforcement Center

Crime and Courts

Man arrested following armed kidnapping in Mineral County

MTN News
6:08 PM, May 08, 2024
Chris Zier

Special Olympics

Special Olympics are serious fun for Stevensville athlete Chris Zier

Slim Kimmel
1:41 PM, May 08, 2024
CFalls High School levy passes

Flathead County

Voters pass both levy requests for Columbia Falls High School

Kiana Wilson
12:47 PM, May 08, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader