Search continues for former Troy police officer wanted on evidence tampering charges

TROY — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for a former Troy police officer who is wanted on charges of tampering with physical evidence.

The city of Troy says Layton Artigo, 23, was fired from the Troy Police Department after information about misconduct involving juvenile females came to light on Wednesday.

The city of Troy says Artigo had previously been employed by multiple Montana law enforcement agencies before being hired in March.

Following an initial investigation, Artigo's employment was immediately terminated, and the case was turned over to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.

Artigo is described as being 6'7" tall and weighing approximately 350 pounds.

Recent reports indicate Artigo is no longer in the area.

However, anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 406-293-4112.

Officials say that because it's an ongoing investigation, specific details cannot be shared with the public at this time.

A press release notes, "There is no immediate community safety threat at this time in connection with this matter."