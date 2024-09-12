Watch Now
Trial for man charged in deaths at Superior bar moved to Ravalli County

The trial of a Superior man charged with killing his wife and a bartender is being moved to Ravalli County
Mineral County Double Fatal Shooting
Andy Mepham/MTN News file
Two people were shot to death at a bar in Superior on August 28, 2023.
Mineral County Double Fatal Shooting
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — The trial of a Superior man charged with killing his wife and a bartender will be moved from Mineral County to Ravalli County.

Kraig Walter Benson is charged with two counts of deliberate homicide in the deaths of his wife Jenny Benson, and a bartender, Logan Gardner, inside the Four Aces Bar that happened in August 2023.

Benson has pleaded not guilty to both those charges.

Kraig Walter Benson
47-year-old Kraig Walter Benson is facing two deliberate homicide charges in Mineral County.

The Mineral County Court Clerk confirmed to MTN the trial will be held in Ravalli County after a motion to change venue was approved by the judge at a pre-trial conference on Thursday.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 18, 2024, in Hamilton.

