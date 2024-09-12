Trial for man charged in deaths at Superior bar moved to Ravalli County

MISSOULA — The trial of a Superior man charged with killing his wife and a bartender will be moved from Mineral County to Ravalli County.

Kraig Walter Benson is charged with two counts of deliberate homicide in the deaths of his wife Jenny Benson, and a bartender, Logan Gardner, inside the Four Aces Bar that happened in August 2023.

Benson has pleaded not guilty to both those charges.

The Mineral County Court Clerk confirmed to MTN the trial will be held in Ravalli County after a motion to change venue was approved by the judge at a pre-trial conference on Thursday.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 18, 2024, in Hamilton.