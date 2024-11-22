Watch Now
Woman arrested following Flathead County standoff with law enforcement

The suspect allegedly physically assaulted a teenage family member and fired shots at family members as they attempted to flee a home in Coram.
KALISPELL — We are learning more about a Thursday incident that led the SWAT team to be called out to a Flathead County home.

The incident on Platte Road in Coram began shortly after 5 p.m. when the Flathead County Sheriff's Office was called out for a reported disturbance involving a gun.

According to a news release, a caller reported a woman at the home had allegedly physically assaulted a 13-year-old family member and shot a gun at family members while they attempted to flee the home.

Deputies responded to the scene, established a perimeter and then tried to contact the woman who was reported to be still inside the home.

While attempting to contact the suspect, shots could be heard coming from the residence. The suspect — who has been identified as 41-year-old Anne Hislop — refused to leave the home and barricaded herself inside.

The Flathead County Regional SWAT Team responded to the scene and deployed non-lethal pepper munitions into the home which forced the woman to come outside.

The Sheriff's Office reports Hislop ignored commands and was eventually detained by a K9 at approximately 8 p.m.

Hislop 41, was treated for minor injuries and is now being held in the Flathead County Detention Center pending charges by the Flathead County Attorney’s Office.

