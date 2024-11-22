Active SWAT situation in Coram

CORAM — Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino is asking residents to avoid the area of Platte Road in Coram as an active SWAT situation is underway Thursday evening.

Sheriff Heino said law enforcement were called to a residence off Platte Road around 6 p.m. Thursday evening due to an assault with a weapon.

Sheriff Heino says a female suspect has barricaded herself inside the residence.

Sheriff Heino says SWAT are currently undergoing crisis negotiations with the suspect.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

