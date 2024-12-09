Woman involved in November Missoula stand-off appears in court

MISSOULA — The suspect involved in a standoff last month in Missoula pleaded not guilty Monday during her arraignment hearing.

39-year-old Jennifer Rasmussen is facing charges of assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, and obstruction for the November 13 incident.

Missoula Police were called to Cooley Street for a report of a disturbance involving a knife.

Authorities say Rasmussen refused to surrender leading to an hours-long standoff before she was taken into custody.

Rasmussen could face up to 21 years in prison if convicted on the charges.

Her next court date is set for February 6, 2025.