Partnership sails across Flathead Lake

BIG ARM — A partnership from Big Arm to Yellow Bay is encouraging people to enjoy and protect Flathead Lake.

Go Sail Flathead Lake brought the team from the Flathead Lake Biological Station out for a quick cruise on Tuesday.

“Flathead Lake is really important to a lot of people. Personally, for me, it's just the most beautiful water, glacier-fed,” said Genevieve Evans, the founder of Go Sail Flathead Lake, a sailing school based in Big Arm. “I love sharing that experience with other people because who wouldn't want to spend the day out sailing on Flathead Lake with no motor and enjoying the breeze?”

Evans' love for passing on her nautical knowledge led her to reach out to the Flathead Lake Biological Station (FLBS) a few years ago with an idea.

“We have a series of Flathead Lake maps that are very popular. We had a waterproof boating map that Captain Genevieve had some ideas about upgrading it and changing it to look more like a navigation map and adding a whole bunch of navigation hazards and safe harbors,” said FLBS associate director Tom Bansak. “We love when people reach out to us with a good idea.”

The two organizations teamed up to make an updated map. Then, on Tuesday, employees from FLBS joined Go Sail for a little cruise.

“So much of what we do at the station revolves around the lake, but so few of us actually get out on the water regularly. It was fun to offer this opportunity to a number of our support team who is typically in the office,” Bansak said. “To share an experience like this with the people who've dedicated their lives to protecting this lake, it's a great opportunity.”

More than half of the group had never sailed before. The trip offered them a new way to think about the area they study.

“I would just say sailing is a great way to appreciate this lake. I mean, you're out there and you can see how clear the water is. You can see how vast the expanse of the lake is,” said FLBS director Jim Elser. “You can really have a great time working your way around the lake and trying to understand how it all works together in the ecosystem with the watershed around it.”

Evans said this week’s sail is just part of a bigger partnership between Go Sail and FLBS.

Caroline Weiss/MTN News Go Sail Flathead Lake brought the team from the Flathead Lake Biological Station out for a quick cruise on July 29, 2025.

“We want to encourage the younger generation to get out on the water,” she said. “Because we're so happy about the water, we want to make sure and support the Flathead Lake Biological Station for all the efforts to keep the water monitored, clean and good for all parties.”

Both groups hope to get more people to connect, enjoy and learn about Flathead Lake.

“We really enjoy sharing information about the lake, all kinds of things that are great to impart to the public and help them enjoy this amazing resource that we have,” Elser said. “We want to give everyone a big welcome to come to our open house, which is on Friday, August 8th, 11 til 3 at Yellow Bay on the east side of the lake. Come on by!”

The open house will feature trips on the FLBS research vessel, tours of their labs and lots of information about the lake.