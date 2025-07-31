Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, July 31, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

Search and Rescue crews in the Bitterroot are looking West of the Tin Cup Trailhead for an overdue hiker. Pinesdale's 35-year-old Clayton Clark was planning to hike West of the Tin Cup area and then North over to Lake Como. He was reported missing on Monday after failing to return from the hiking trip Southwest of Darby. (Read the full story)

In Missoula's Blue Mountain area, trees with blue rings have been marked for removal as part of a plan to restore the forest to its pre-colonial state. Multiple agencies are working on a variety of forest treatment techniques to reduce fire risks, aiming for open areas with ponderosa pines. These agencies hope to learn from previous fires that destroyed the area. (Read the full story)

On Wednesday, a crowd gathered in Downtown Whitefish to celebrate the completion of major improvements to the Baker Avenue Viaduct. The project includes enhanced landscaping, decorative lighting and widened pedestrian paths that now allow two-way traffic. (Read the full story)