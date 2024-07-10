Camp Festival Amadeus students prepare to play in free concerts in the Flathead

WHITEFISH — North Valley Music School and Glacier Symphony are working hard at the 15th annual Camp Festival Amadeus (CFA) to bring music to the Flathead.

CFA is a six-day chamber orchestra music camp for students in seventh through twelfth grade. This year's camp is the biggest ever, with 46 students from across Montana and other states attending.

The students get to learn from the pros how to better their craft. And at the end, they get to perform in front of the community and show their skill and what they learned throughout the week.

There will be a free concert at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center featuring the Glacier Symphony and on Thursday at 12 p.m., the kids will get to show their talents at another free concert.

This is a unique opportunity as the students get to work and play alongside some of the best that the Glacier Symphony has to offer.

“Very rarely in life do we have the opportunity for kids and adults to work side by side in this mentoring, mentory relationship, and it really gives kids this opportunity to see what is possible as a musician and really get to know it's that relationship between the teacher and the student that helps that lifelong learning of music,” said North Valley Music School executive director Deirdre Corson.

The North Valley Music School is still working towards reaching its fundraising goal for the new music school that is set to be completed in the summer of 2025. Visit https://northvalleymusicschool.org/ for additional information.