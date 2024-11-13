Changes to Montana's fishing regulations to protect bull trout go into effect next spring

KALISPELL — Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) biologists are concerned about the bull trout population in the South Fork of the Flathead River.

Additional protections will now protect the endangered fish after the FWP Commission approved four amendments to Montana’s fishing regulations at the Nov. 12 meeting in Helena.

The changes will take effect next spring and hopefully increase the bull trout populations.

The biggest change is to anglers on the South Fork which is the only river in Montana where anglers can intentionally target bull trout.

There will be no intentional angling for bull trout except catch and release between July 1 and July 31. Additional amendments to Montana bull trout fishing regulations were also approved at the meeting.

Here are the four changes that will take effect next spring:



Big Salmon Creek: Closed to all angling within a 300-yard radius around the inlet (where the creek enters the lake) of Big Salmon Lake.

Big Salmon Lake: Closed to all angling within a 300-yard radius around the inlet (where the creek enters the lake) of Big Salmon Lake.

Hungry Horse: Obe fish per license year from the third Saturday in May through Aug. 15. Catch-and-release the rest of the year with a Hungry Horse/South Fork Flathead permit validation on fishing license. A Hungry Horse/South Fork Flathead Bull Trout Catch Card must be in possession when fishing for bull trout. See bull trout under “What do I Need to Fish in Montana” (page 15). All bull trout must be released immediately or killed and counted as your limit when harvest is allowed. It is unlawful to possess a live bull trout for any reason.

South Fork Flathead River: No intentional angling for bull trout except catch-and-release from July 1 through July 31. Angling is prohibited from the mouths of Gordon Creek and Little Salmon Creek downstream 300 yards from June 15 to September 30. A Hungry Horse/South Fork Flathead bull trout Catch Card must be in possession when fishing for bull trout. See bull trout under “What do I Need to Fish in Montana” (page 15) for application information. All bull trout must be released promptly, with little or no delay. It is unlawful to possess a live bull trout for any reason. Angling for bull trout is not allowed in South Fork Flathead River tributaries or Big Salmon Lake.

Additional information from FWP:

Angler surveys show that 44 percent of bull trout caught in the South Fork of the Flathead River are caught in the lowest portion of the river. Migrating bull trout in this lower portion of the drainage are vulnerable and by shortening the season, fish would be able to migrate to their natal streams without being targeted by anglers. Additionally, bull trout are known to congregate near the mouths of key spawning tributaries like Little Salmon Creek and Gordon Creek. These confluence areas have well-defined holes and are known areas to target concentrations of staging bull trout. Reducing the amount of angler-induced handling stress may help stabilize the downward trend in adult bull trout numbers.

