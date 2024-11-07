Judge allows Flathead Warming Center to operate overnight as lawsuit continues

MISSOULA — A federal judge will allow the Flathead Warming Center to operate overnight while a lawsuit challenging the city of Kalispell’s permit revocation continues in court.

Federal Judge Dana Christensen has issued a preliminary injunction allowing the shelter to operate "its essential overnight services" while the lawsuit continues, a news release states.

The Flathead Warming Center plans to open on Thursday evening so that people can stay overnight at the Kalispell shelter.

“We’re elated that we can keep helping people through the worst of the winter,” Flathead Warming Center Executive Director Tonya Horn stated. “With this decision, we will be here to provide warmth, safety, and support to those who need it most."

The lawsuit, filed by the Institute for Justice on behalf of the Flathead Warming Center, came after the Kalispell City Council voted to revoke the shelter’s conditional use permit in September.

- Developing story. Check back for updates.

