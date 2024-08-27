Watch Now
City of Kalispell billing error cost residents extra money, officials working to fix it

The incorrect charges appeared on water and sewer bills sent out between August 15 and August 20
KALISPELL — The City of Kalispell’s billing department had an error in the most recent water and sewer bill costing residents extra money.

The city charged an extra $2.24 per 1,000 gallons higher than the approved rate for sewer.

The incorrect charges appeared on bills sent out between Aug. 15 and Aug. 20, 2024.

The City of Kalispell is aware of the error and is taking measures to remedy the extra fee.

Corrected bills are being sent out reflecting the proper charges.

For customers who have already paid their bill, the amount overcharged will be applied as a credit toward future bills.

City officials note that customers don't need to take any action to receive the correction.

Residents with concerns or questions about their bills can contact the Customer Service Department at 406-758-7745 or via email at utilitybilling@kalispell.com.

