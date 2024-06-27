Watch Now
Covered grandstands cleared for use at Flathead County Fairgrounds

Flathead County Fairgrounds bleachers
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
The bleachers at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell had been closed after they were deemed unsafe for use.
Flathead County Fairgrounds bleachers
Posted at 3:08 PM, Jun 27, 2024

KALISPELL — The covered grandstand bleachers at the Flathead County Fairgrounds have been cleared for use.

All of the bleachers at the fairgrounds were closed last month due to safety concerns.

Following an additional inspection, the covered grandstand bleachers were deemed to be in good condition and fit for continued use.

However, some repairs will need to be done to enhance the integrity and extend the life of the grandstands. The work will begin on July 8, 2024, and is expected to be completed by July 16.

The Northwest Montana Rodeo and upcoming concerts will be able to proceed as planned.

