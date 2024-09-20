Dreams come true during naturalization ceremony in Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — Families and friends gathered in the Apgar Amphitheater in Glacier National Park Thursday afternoon to watch loved ones officially become U.S. citizens.

Glacier National Park, which was established by Congress back in 1910, was a beautiful backdrop for the naturalization ceremony.

“Oh, I’m very excited, I work so hard to do that, I’m here eight years and I work hard,” said U.S. citizen Elitsa Peycheva who grew up in Bulgaria.

MTN News Families and friends gathered in the Apgar Amphitheater in Glacier National Park on September 19, 2024, as their loved ones officially became U.S. citizens.

She officially became an American Citizen in Glacier National Park on Sept. 19, 2024, with her daughter in attendance.

“Very excited, she was all the time close to me, she was my helper all the time,” said Peycheva.

It took James Sanford from the United Kingdom 5½ years to officially become a U.S. citizen. His family was by his side during the ceremony.

“It’s amazing, especially with my little 3-month-old girl Millie and in such an amazing place, I really can’t wait for her to see the footage from this when she can understand what’s going on,” said Sanford.

MTN News Fifteen people from eight countries became U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Glacier National Park on September 19, 2024.

James and Elitsa were two of 15 people granted citizenship during Thursday’s ceremony. A total of eight countries from across the world were represented including Germany, Thailand and Fiji.

“The sense of opportunity, the sense of if you work hard enough and do things you can really make dreams come true and I think it’s as true today as ever,” said Sanford.