Flathead Co. Board of Adjustment holds public hearing regarding proposed prerelease center

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Board of Adjustment held a public hearing Tuesday regarding a proposed prelease center coming to Kalispell.

The majority of residents who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting were against the proposed settlement offer from the Department of Corrections, citing locations issues among other reasons.

“And I’m just really concerned about that and the future of our children in this town and that’s why I got involved in this,” said Kalispell resident Shanda Elavsky.

Elavsky lives a few blocks from the location of the proposed prerelease center which sits on the border of Kalispell and Evergreen on East Oregon Street.

She spoke up against the proposed location during Tuesday’s meeting.

“Because it affects me because I live so close, I bought my house back in 2008 and I live right around the corner, and I don’t want my house property to go down,” said Elavsky.

A prerelease center is a residential facility that helps individuals transition from incarceration to community living.

Those who spoke in favor of the prerelease center said it’s needed in this region as the state currently operates 10 prerelease centers throughout Montana but does not operate one in Flathead County.

The county Board of Adjustment originally voted against the proposed facility denying a conditional use permit for the prerelease center back in October.

The DOC then filed a lawsuit against the county.

In the settlement offer, Attorneys for the DOC state two-way traffic is adequate to and from the proposed facility and that the county would be notified at least 10 days prior to the relocation of an offender to the facility.

The proposed prerelease center would house 90 males and would be fully operated by the Department of Corrections.

The settlement offer will now go in front of the County Board of Adjustment for a vote on April 1.

