Flathead County July E. coli outbreak lawsuit count up to six cases filed

KALISPELL — Two more lawsuits have been filed in the Missoula District Court after an E. coli outbreak in Flathead County in July.

This brings the count for this E. coli outbreak up to six with at least 22 people infected.

According to Attorneys at Marler-Clark and Bliven, three other cases will be filed as well.

The lawsuits state that two people have died from this outbreak.

The defendants in the two new lawsuits include Lower Valley Processing, Range Land and Cattle, Gunsight Saloon and Harbor Grille.

For both cases, the complaint lists four counts including negligence and strict liability.

We will continue to follow this E. coli outbreak as new information is released.