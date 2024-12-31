Flathead County votes against House Bill 819

KALISPELL — It’s been a hot-button issue in the Flathead for weeks — whether county commissioners would opt-in to House Bill 819 before the deadline on December 31.

Tuesday morning two of three commissioners voted against the homebuyer assistance program which means Flathead County is the only large county in the state to opt out.



House Bill 819 would have brought $9 million in funding for homebuyer assistance for low- and middle-income families in Flathead County thanks to a match through community reinvestment organization NeighborWorks Montana.



The allocated funds came from a budget surplus and passed through the legislature with bipartisan support.

Those funds will now be moved to other counties across the state.

“Their testimony did not matter, and these politicians stood on their principal before they stood up for their people,” said community organizer Leanette Galaz.

Galaz was part of a majority of Flathead residents giving public comment, urging commissioners to opt-in to House Bill 819.

She said the bill would have provided 60 to 70 families in Flathead County a chance at home ownership who otherwise could not afford to buy a home.

“The housing crisis is real, it needs solutions, if the people want solutions from their government, then their government should work on helping them with solutions,” said Galaz.

Commissioner Brad Abell voted for House Bill 819 in Flathead County while commissioners Randy Brodehl and Pamela Holmquist voted against it.

Brodehl and Holmquist cited numerous reasons including misappropriation of taxpayer funds and issues with a deed restriction property that would only give homebuyers a one percent appreciation cap per year.

“So, it’s really hard for me to move forward with a program that has the potential to put these families into a worse position than they are now frankly, and the devils in the detail folks and I cannot support this,” said Holmquist.

“I’m also convinced that risks to the taxpayers who are providing the money and the risk to the first-time homebuyers is not a reasonable option for the Flathead, I’ll be a no-vote on this,” said Brodehl.

Columbia Falls resident Colton Little said he was disappointed the commissioners opted out of House Bill 819.

“No one is claiming it to be perfect, but we’re saying it could make a dent, it could help this part of the workforce stay in places like Kalispell and Whitefish and you know live where they work and not be pushed out,” said Little.

Galaz said those in favor of more affordable housing options in Flathead County need to organize together to help bring change.

“When something like this happens you know what can be said but that you actually need to fight harder, so many people came out to the last meeting, so many people wrote emails, so many people showed up today right, and so this is only going to light a fire,” said Galaz.