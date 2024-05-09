Flathead National Forest campgrounds prepare to open for the season

KALISPELL — Camping season is right around the corner in Northwest Montana.

The Flathead National Forest has 31 developed campgrounds that provide a range of services, accommodations, and access.

Holland Lake Campground will supply portable restrooms for the Bay Loop area in place of flushing restrooms while the wastewater system is inoperable.

The RV dump station will be closed this season, but potable water will be available. The areas already serviced by vault toilets will remain open with no change.

This year, Swan Lake, Holland Lake, and Lindbergh Lake campgrounds are opening early and are currently on a first-come, first-served basis until normal reservations begin on May 17 for Holland Lake and Swan Lake campgrounds.

Lindbergh Lake campground remains first come, first served all season.

The Devil Creek Campground will have a delayed opening due to construction and is anticipated to open on June 1, according to a news release.

While Tally Lake Campground is open as usual, construction on the Campground water system has begun with anticipated completion by July. No water will be available to visitors during the work and some sites may be impacted.

Camping is allowed across the Flathead National Forest on a first-come, first-served basis. People who plan on camping away from a designated campsite, should research the area ahead of time and also follow all posted rules and regulations.

The maximum stay for the most dispersed sites on the Flathead National Forest is 16 days, although some popular sites near water will have shorter stay limits posted.

Flathead National Forest spokeswoman Kira Powell notes that bears are awake and food, garbage, and other scented items attract bears. Campers can help avoid attracting bears while camping and recreating.

The food storage order for Flathead National Forest is designed to minimize grizzly bear and human conflicts. Click here for more information on recreating safely in bear country.

Additional camping information can be found here, or by contacting the area Ranger Station.



Hungry Horse/Glacier View Ranger District: 406-387-3800

Tally Lake Ranger District: 406-758-5204

Swan Lake Ranger District: 406)-837-7500

Spotted Bear Ranger District: 406-758-5376

Campgrounds can be reserved at https://www.recreation.gov/camping/gateways/1016