Flathead Warming Center permit back before Kalispell City Council

KALISPELL — The permit for the Flathead Warming Center is before Kalispell City Council Monday night for possible revocation after the vote was tabled for 60 days in July.

The Flathead Warming Center serves as a homeless shelter for Kalispell providing showers, laundry, meals, resources for the homeless and most importantly a warm place to sleep during the winter months.

The Center's permit initially came before the city council in April after numerous complaints of an increase in homeless population presence, littering, trespassing, presence of drug paraphernalia and more were brought to the council's attention by neighbors surrounding the Warming Center.



A study on the police presence in the area was presented at a previous meeting and can be found on the city's website.

Numerous meetings have been held in regard to the possible revocation of the permit with public comment both in support and opposition of the center.

The Kalispell City Council tabled the vote to keep or revoke the permit in July to allow the Flathead Warming Center time to work with the community to find a solution to the concerns.

The permit is back on the City Council's agenda for possible action on the conditional use permit of the Flathead Warming Center on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Kalispell City Manager Doug Russell says it's unclear if the Kalispell City Council will vote on the Flathead Warming Center permit during Monday's meeting.