Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley discusses program, connection to Jimmy Carter on his birthday

KALISPELL — Already the longest-lived of the 45 men to serve as U.S. president, Jimmy Carter has reached the century mark.

The 39th president, who remains under home hospice care, turned 100 on Tuesday. Carter has spent the last four decades as a humanitarian and working with Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity has been building affordable homes in communities for over 60 years including over 70 homes across Flathead.

Habitat for Humanity is a model for providing affordable housing in a community where homeowners work alongside volunteers.

"Our houses are affordable for a couple reasons. One is that most of the labor, with the exception of a couple subcontractors, it's all volunteer labor, plus the homeowners themselves that work on their houses for about 300 hours per home. And we also get grants, and that's what keeps it affordable," said Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley Executive Director MaryBeth Morand.

Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley has built over 70 homes with more currently in construction bringing communities together through volunteer efforts from community members and homeowners.

"My favorite part of it is that we build strong communities. Not only by getting people in houses where their kids can walk to school and have their friends over but by all the people who come here and volunteer," Morland told MTN. "We show people that by helping other people, you can have your own sense of purpose and joy, and just feel like you belong to community. I think belonging in the Flathead and contributing to the Flathead makes it a much richer experience for everyone."

One of the biggest advocates and volunteers for Habitat for Humanity is former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. They have worked with Habitat for Humanity for 40 years volunteering and bringing awareness to Habitat for Humanities cause.

"He has done so much for Habitat for Humanity. In my mind, Jimmy Carter's always stood for decency and dignity, and he understood very early on that affordable decent, clean, well built housing lends itself to dignity and keeping families in communities," said Morand.

Habitat for Humanity Flathead is currently accepting applications for homes in Columbia Falls. You can visit https://www.habitatflathead.org/ to learn more about these houses.