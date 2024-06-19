Kalispell officials working to find solution after PFAs found in water supply

KALISPELL — We have an update on the forever chemicals that was detected in Kalispell’s water supply late last year.

The Kalispell City Council has been working with the Kalispell Public Works Department to find a solution to the per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) found in the water.



The city has not been using water from the two wells where the chemicals were found but with summer coming, they will need the extra water to meet the demand.

Kalispell Public Works is currently installing a temporary treatment system in place before mid-July when they will need to turn the water back on, but they are also looking at permanent solutions at the same time.

“We are actually on parallel paths. So, we are working for a permanent solution also. We need the water for the demand right now. So, like I said it was a short term to get us through the peak season until we can get the long-term solution which is to have alternate source water,” explained Kalispell Public Works Director Susie Turner.



The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency set stricter standards in February for the acceptable amount of forever chemicals in water. One Kalispell well tested at 330 times the limit..

The city has not yet determined which temporary treatment system to get, but we will keep you updated.

The City of Kalispell previously provided the following information:

What are PFAS?

PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals that have been in use since the 1940s. PFAS are (or have been) found in a wide variety of consumer products and as an ingredient in firefighting foam. PFAS manufacturing and processing facilities, airports, and military installations are some of the contributors of PFAS releases into the air, soil, and water. Because of their widespread use, most people have been exposed to PFAS and there is evidence that exposure to certain PFAS may lead to adverse health effects.

Health Effects of Exposure to PFAS?

Exposure to PFAS may result in a wide range of adverse health outcomes, including:



developmental effects including to fetuses after exposure during pregnancy or postnatal development (e.g., low birth weight, accelerated puberty, skeletal variations, development of the immune system);

cancer (e.g., testicular, kidney);

liver effects (e.g., cellular lesions);

immune effects (e.g., decreased antibody response to vaccination, decreased immune response immunity);

thyroid effects and other effects (e.g., cholesterol changes).

For More Information

City of Kalispell Contacts:



Contact Name: Joe Schrader, Utility Management Superintendent

Contact Phone and email: 406-758-7989, jschrader@kalispell.com

For information on PFAS, including the new Rule, basic information, and health outcomes, you may visit these websites:

