Kalispell Police continuing search for missing 58-year-old man

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Police Department is continuing to search for a 58-year-old man who has been missing since last month.

KPD stated on Wednesday that Doug Lowitz was last seen on November 28 at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Country Way North in Kalispell.

Area residents are being asked to check outbuildings and review any available surveillance.

Lowitz was with the dog in the second picture and wearing a white jacket, dress shirt, and dark pants. He may be having health issues.

Lowitz is described as a white male with brown hair and eyes. He's about 5'6" tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Lowitz or the dog, Daisy, is asked to contact the Kalispell Police Department at 406-758-7781.