Logan Health Children's Hospital celebrates five years with unveiling of Hall of Heroes

Logan Health Children’s Hospital celebrated its fifth year of providing pediatric-specific health care for all of Montana and the Flathead Valley on Tuesday.

“It's really important to have a facility that treats children specifically to give them the highest level of care and the most up-to-date,care that we possibly can. This facility is able to service all of Montana. So, it's nice that they have the pediatric-specific doctors and pediatric-specific healthcare providers that they need,” said Director of Inpatient Women’s and Children’s Services Dena Cornell.



The birthday was celebrated with the unveiling of a Hall of Heroes that represents their patients and some of the kids who have survived and now thrive.

“The Hall of Heroes is to be able to help our families who are coming in with children who are very, very sick to have hope and see that there is that light at the end of the tunnel and that children do get better. They're very very resilient,” said Cornell.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News

Some of the kids featured on the Wall of Heroes were there to share their stories including Colman Lee who has been a patient at Logan Health for 10 years, starting before the creation of the children's hospital.

“It means a lot to me because it helped me since I was two and all I’ve been through — the hard times. I can bring my friends and family and anyone you want,” said Lee.

The creation of the children’s hospital has been important to local families because they can stay local and still receive the care they need.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News

“It’s just great to have it all here so the family can be in town and not out of state and his siblings and I can come visit,” said Lee’s father.

The unveiling of the Hall of Heroes was a heartwarming event that brought families and patients together to celebrate some of the success stories that have been made possible by the hospital.

“Oh, it's just it's incredible because you get to see the kids that have been so sick and have chronic illnesses and because of their resilience, able to come back and have a full life," Cornell told MTN. "And it's really neat to see them grow. It's emotional because you know what tragedies they went through, but it's also a joy because they have grown and their lives are moving forward."