'Made in Montana' summer film series comes to Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell

KALISPELL — The first summer film series is coming to the Walchholz College Center in Kalispell on July 23, highlighting Made-in-Montana films.

A Montana-made film will be showcased at McClaren Hall on the Flathead Valley Community College campus each Wednesday for the next seven weeks.

“And it’s something that excited me and my team as another use for the center that we haven’t had yet,” said Walchholz College Center Technical Director Dwight Camilluci.

The more than 1,000-seat performing arts center will be turned into a one-of-a-kind movie-going experience.

“We’ve recently worked on getting kind of a surround sound setup in here, making sure that the video and audio all works well together for these films,” said Camilluci.

Camilluci said the seven films picked for the film series range from different time periods and genres like the 1976 classic “The Missouri Breaks” and the 1980s Western “Heaven’s Gate.”

“I think a lot of people appreciate living here, being in the valley for its beauty, and everything that would draw tourists here also draws filmmakers here to Montana.”

The films were curated for the series by Camilluci and Clayton McDougall.

Along with screenings, Camilluci said the film series will offer informal discussions with film historians or people involved with the film-making process.

“We’re not just showing a film, we want people to understand the cultural impact of the film, why it was made, where it was made, all that kind of stuff.”

Camilluci said his team has been experimenting with viewing options to bring this unique theater experience to Kalispell.

“We’re sitting maybe around 45 feet wide and then the height, I would say about 20 feet, depending on the aspect ratio of the film.”

A ticket to see a film will cost $10 with a new movie showing each Wednesday through September 3.

The first movie on July 23, the 1930 film "Danger Lights," is free for everyone.

More information on the film schedule and tickets can be found here.